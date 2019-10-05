No change in National Games’ schedule: Aqil

ISLAMABAD: The organisers will go ahead with their plan to hold the opening ceremony of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar on October 26 despite the Azadi March call from Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Aqil Shah, president of Games Organising Committee, has told that they would go ahead with their plan to organise the opening ceremony on the given dates.

“There will be no change in the Games opening dates despite the march call from one of the political parties. The Games organising committee meets on October 10 to further contemplate on the matter.”

Over 5000 athletes from across the country are set to participate in the Games that are being hosted by the KP Olympic Association.

Peshawar is considered to be the starting point of the march and there is all the likelihood that the crackdown on the participants would be launched a couple of days ahead of the march.

Aqil added that some adjustments could well be made in teams’ arrival and travelling towards Peshawar.

The Games organising committee president said all the squads travelling to Peshawar for the Games would be advised to reach Peshawar a couple of days earlier.

“According to our fresh understanding, teams and players would be asked to travel by train and reach Peshawar on or before October 25 for the Games. Once teams and contingents reach in time, we hope there will be no big issue in going ahead with the planned opening ceremony,” Aqil said.

Besides opening and closing ceremonies, Peshawar will host 19 disciplines including Archery, Athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Boxing, Cycling, Football, Golf, Hockey, Kabaddi, Karate, Soft Ball, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis, Tug Of War, Volley Ball, Wrestling and Wushu. Two of the events, swimming and rowing are to be contested in Islamabad while shooting is set to be held in Jhelum.

Abbottabad will be hosting Gymnastics, Judo, Rugby, Taekwondo and Weightlifting events. Sailing is set to be held in Karachi. Charsadda will be hosting the badminton event.

Meanwhile, the Games’ torch relay will be handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association on October 14.

After the ceremony, the torch will be taken to Pakistan Monument (Shakarparian) by Army contingent and to Faisal Mosque by Navy contingent. From Faisal Mosque to Daman-e-Koh by PAF contingent. After the event the torch will be carried to Muzaffarabad by Torch Relay Committee.