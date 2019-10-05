Ukraine aircraft crash kills 5

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Five people were killed and three others seriously injured due to the emergency landing of an Antonov-12 cargo plane near the Lviv international airport in western Ukraine on Friday morning, according to the state emergency service.
“As of 9:00, it was found out that there were eight people on board, including seven crew members and one person accompanying the cargo,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on its website.
KIEV: Five people were killed and three others seriously injured due to the emergency landing of an Antonov-12 cargo plane near the Lviv international airport in western Ukraine on Friday morning, according to the state emergency service.
“As of 9:00, it was found out that there were eight people on board, including seven crew members and one person accompanying the cargo,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on its website.