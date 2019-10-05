close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
October 5, 2019

Ukraine aircraft crash kills 5

World

X
Xinhua
October 5, 2019

KIEV: Five people were killed and three others seriously injured due to the emergency landing of an Antonov-12 cargo plane near the Lviv international airport in western Ukraine on Friday morning, according to the state emergency service.

“As of 9:00, it was found out that there were eight people on board, including seven crew members and one person accompanying the cargo,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on its website.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World