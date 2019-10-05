Anger-prone children may benefit from maternal sensitivity

CHICAGO: Momentary increases in mothers’ sensitivity to their toddlers’ cues and emotional needs may boost young children’s focused attention on tasks and positive engagement with their mother while lowering the children’s expressions of negative emotions, a study posted on the website of the University of Illinois (UI) on Thursday shows.

UI researchers observed 64 pairs of mothers and their toddlers, who ranged in age from 18 months to just over 3 years, while they played with toys, read a picture book and shared a snack. “The mothers and their children also participated in some more challenging situations that were aimed to elicit frustration, anger or other negative emotions,” said lead author Xi Chen, a graduate student in human development and family studies.

In one situation, the child was approached by a mechanical toy dog that barked unpredictably; in another scenario, the child tried to retrieve a toy from a locked transparent box using a key that didn’t work.