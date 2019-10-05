close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Estonia jails citizen for spying

World

October 5, 2019

TALLINN: An Estonian court has jailed a former employee of the Baltic state´s counter-intelligence service for spying for Russia, according to court documents seen on Friday by AFP.

The Harju county court found Estonian citizen Vladimir Kulikov, 51, guilty of engaging in relations against the country´s interests and of espionage and sentenced him in September to five years in prison, the documents said.

Kulikov, who is fluent in Russian, was detained in March.He had worked at the Estonian internal security service ISS from the early 1990s to 2012, when he quit because of an injury sustained on the job. He then became a martial arts instructor.

