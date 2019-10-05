US measles cases exceed 1,200

WASHINGTON: More than 1,200 people have been sickened with measles this year, the highest number since 1992, US health authorities said on Friday, though the infectious childhood disease officially remains “eliminated” after the worst-hit region contained its outbreak.

New York health officials on Thursday declared the end of the state´s nearly year-long epidemic, which accounted for 75 percent of cases nationwide, and occurred mostly among unvaccinated children in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Before the declaration, it had appeared that the US might lose its measles elimination status, which it has had since 2000.The status is lost if a chain of transmission in a given outbreak is sustained for more than 12 months.

“We are very pleased that the measles outbreak has ended in New York and that measles is still considered eliminated in the United States,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.“But this past year´s outbreak was an alarming reminder about the dangers of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation,” he added.