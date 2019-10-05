Farmers call off sit-in after assurance

LAHORE :A group of farmers from Rajanpur who reached the provincial metropolis on Friday for staging a sit-in to press for their demand with regard to huge losses to their cotton crops was assured by the provincial government that their demands would be acceptance.

The group of farmers led by Azeem Khan Buzdar and Javaid Khan Korai was assured that the area where crops were affected in Rajanpur would be declared calamity-hit area after due procedure.

The Rajanpur deputy commissioner will assess the loss and complete the process in this regard according to the policy and available resources. Punjab Agriculture Department under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Planning extended support to the farmers’ demands and they called off their protest. District committee in this connection has already been constituted for initial assessment. The farmer leaders, Azeem Khan Buzdar and Javaid Khan Korai, will be made part of the body. The Rajanpur district administration has been asked to take appropriate action on the decisions. According to an assessment, 50,000 acres of land was affected due to multiple factors in Rajanpur district.