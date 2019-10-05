‘Tools to silence women grant impunity to perpetrators’

LAHORE:Dr Afiya Shehrbano Zia, a feminist researcher with a doctoral degree in Women and Gender Studies from the University of Toronto, has said that tools to silence women, which come either in the guise of protected laws or in the name of culture or traditions, grant impunity to perpetrators. According to a press release, she was addressing the launching ceremony and debate on book titled “Disputed Legacies - The Pakistan Papers” at the Government College University (GCU) here Friday.

The debate was chaired by eminent writer and women’s rights activist Dr Rubina Saigol while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, senior faculty members and female students were also present.

Neelam Hussain, the editor of Disputed Legacies, said a three-year regional research project, initiated by well-reputed academics and activists from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, led to the production of this book. She stressed that feminists’ research had given ample evidence that wartime atrocities and peacetime violence against women were mutually constituted; they were part of the same problems.

“Our objective behind initiating this research project was to look at the reasons for the exponential increase in sexual violence and the collusion of our states and societies in maintaining the silence which surrounds this violence,” Ms Hussain said, adding that it’s this silence which grants impunity to perpetrators; sometimes this impunity comes in the guise of protected laws and special powers to armed forces, and at others it comes in the name of nationalism, and at other in the names of culture and traditions.

Neelam Hussain explained that their foremost concern was not only the will for regional and internal peace but also the nature and composition of that peace. “Does it signify only the end to armed conflicts and local insurgencies or was it simply a move from the state of active war to the politics of war - we have experience of this and we found it unacceptable,” she concluded.

Dr Afiya Shehrbano Zia said that it’s time that besides protecting women against sexual violence, we must also deliberate upon about the nature of relationships because in any relationship or assault - a woman becomes criminal in both the cases.

Kalpana Devi, an advocate of Sindh High Court and human rights activist, talked about “forced conversion” of Hindu girls, raising a question why only minority women convert on their “sweet will” and why does this not happen to Hindu men as well?

Ms Devi said they loved Pakistan as much as Muslim do. However, she said that they should be accepted as Hindus here and no efforts were needed for their conversion. She narrated a story of a Hindu girl who was “kidnapped” by an influential of the area who allegedly forced her to change the religion. “The girl was sold twice and later even after the court’s decision, her parents had to pay Rs150,000 to get their daughter back,” she added.

Social researchers and feminists Sara Zaman and Maliha Zia Lari talked about different social pressures and procedural flaws which led to re-victimisation of rape victims. She said police officers discouraged rape victims from getting FIRs registered by ‘counselling’ them about the problems they might face in the process of seeking justice. “Besides facing social alienation, these women also have to face filthy questions by the lawyers during cross examinations in the open court where anybody can listen to their testimony,” they said. Ms Sahar Zareen Bandial, an advocate of Lahore High Court and faculty member at LUMS, said the laws on rape carried a restrictive definition of what would constitute rape and does not cover various acts of sexual assault.