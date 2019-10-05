‘Jaal’ to be staged at Alhamra on 7th

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council presents a three-day long play "Jaal" from 7 October to 9 October, at 6:30pm in Alhamra Hall No 2 at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Afzaal Nabi’s play “Jaal” is an adopted story of world famous playwright Agatha Christie’s famous novel “And Then There Were None”. The play will be a great treat for the theatre lovers. In the play, Sarfraz Ansari, Zohaib Haider, Zaheer Taj, Zoya Qazi, Aisha Shahkeel, Hassan Raza, Gulshan Majid, Sultan, Aman Chaudhry, Azeem Noor and Imran Armani will showcase their talent to the audience.

Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said that drama "Jaal" is an attempt to renew the values of the great and serious theatre. He said that Alhamra arranged such dramas and events on a regular basis for the people. Play “Jaal” is another wonderful effort by Lahore Arts Council for the promotion and revival of golden period of theatre, he added.

Gosha-e-Gayan sitting: The 40th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan will be held at Alhamra Hall 4, here today (Saturday) at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. Famous scholar Dr Tariq Shareefzada will highlight his thoughts about the great Muslim scientist Al-Beruni and his work. Gosha-e-Gayan is a regular feature of Alhamra, in which Lahore Arts Council pays tributes to great personalities and introduces their accomplishments to the new generations.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the sitting was aimed to create awareness concerning the great scientist Al-Beruni among masses. It is a fact that the world acknowledged the unlimited services and contribution of the great scientist Al-Beruni to the world. He said that the work of Al-Beruni was an asset to us and a source of light for our youth. Alhamra is organising regular programmes to pay tributes to the heroes, he added.