close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Boy dies aftergetting trapped in Mayo Hospital lift

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy died as he stuck in the lift of AVH Block of Mayo Hospital on Friday. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. The victim identified as Fahad Zahid, a resident of Thokhar Niaz Baig, was at the hospital as an attendant of his father.

He stuck in the lift there. He was rushed to emergency but couldn't survive. Police collected forensic evidences. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the chief operating officer of the hospital has constituted a committee to probe the incident.

Protest against police: A family protested against Jaranwala police outside Central police Office and demanded justice from the IG in the light of inquiry conducted by former DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat.

The protesters, including women, chanted slogans against police. They alleged police had picked their relative without any FIR. The cops were proven guilty but no action was taken against them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore