Boy dies aftergetting trapped in Mayo Hospital lift

LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy died as he stuck in the lift of AVH Block of Mayo Hospital on Friday. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. The victim identified as Fahad Zahid, a resident of Thokhar Niaz Baig, was at the hospital as an attendant of his father.

He stuck in the lift there. He was rushed to emergency but couldn't survive. Police collected forensic evidences. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the chief operating officer of the hospital has constituted a committee to probe the incident.

Protest against police: A family protested against Jaranwala police outside Central police Office and demanded justice from the IG in the light of inquiry conducted by former DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat.

The protesters, including women, chanted slogans against police. They alleged police had picked their relative without any FIR. The cops were proven guilty but no action was taken against them.