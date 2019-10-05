Nadal out of Shanghai Masters with wrist injury

SHANGHAI: Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week’s Shanghai Masters on Friday saying he had failed to recover from a wrist injury.

Spain’s world number two also withdrew from last month’s Laver Cup.

It is the second year in a row that the 19-time Grand Slam champion will have failed to appear in Shanghai.

“As you all probably know, I had an inflammation on my left wrist during the Laver Cup and I haven’t had the time to recover and practise to be ready for this amazing event,” the 33-year-old said in a statement. “I hope to be back in Shanghai for the 2020 tournament.”