Elgar, de Kock lead SA fightback against India

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock centuries helped South Africa fight back Friday to reach 385 for eight in response to India’s mammoth first-innings 502.

De Kock made 111 and put on a key 164-run stand with Elgar, who scored 160, to thwart the Indian bowling attack on day three of the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin kept chipping away at the batsmen however to claim his 27th five-wicket haul in 66 Tests.

At stumps, the Proteas still trail by 117 runs as they chase India’s first innings score of 502 for seven declared.

Debutant Senuran Muthusamy, on 12, and Keshav Maharaj, on three, were at the crease after the long day with 98 overs bowled to make for lost time because of storms on day one.

De Kock completed his fifth Test hundred in the final session with a six off Ashwin before eventually being bowled by the off-spinner.

Ashwin struck again with the wicket of Vernon Philander for nought.

The left-handed Elgar, who started the day on 27, led the revival after South Africa slipped to 63 for four in the morning session.

Score Board

India won toss

India 1st Innings 502-7 dec (M Agarwal 215, R Sharma 176; K Maharaj 3-189)

South Africa 1st Innings

D Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160

A Markram b Ashwin 5

T de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4

D Piedt b Jadeja 0

T Bavuma lbw b I Sharma 18

*F du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 55

†Q de Kock b Ashwin 111

S Muthusamy not out 12

V Philander b Ashwin 0

K Maharaj not out 3

Extras (b 8, lb 4, nb 5) 17

Total (8 wickets; 118 overs) 385

Yet to bat: K Rabada

Fall: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34, 4-63, 5-178, 6-342, 7-370, 8-376

Bowling: I Sharma 14-2-44-1 (nb 1); Shami 15-3-40-0 (nb 1); Ashwin 41-11-128-5; Jadeja 37-4-116-2 (nb 1); Vihari 9-1-38-0 (nb 2); R Sharma 2-1-7-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Richard Illingworth (England). TV umpire: Nigel Llong (England). Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson (West Indies)