Ahmed Shehzad ‘excited’ to be back in the team

KARACHI: Pakistan’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, which commences from Saturday (today), comes with an opportunity for many youngsters to leave a mark with a year remaining in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

For Ahmed Shehzad, however, this is a chance to reclaim a spot which he once he held firmly. He last donned Pakistan colours in June 2018 in a T20I against Scotland.

To be back in the squad after a gap of over 14 months, Ahmed says, feels like to be wearing Pakistan’s kit for the first time.

“I am thankful to the Almighty that I have gotten an opportunity to represent the Pakistan team once again,” Ahmed said. “For me, this opportunity feels like I am wearing the Pakistan kit for the first time.”

“I am extremely excited to get an opportunity to play cricket at my home ground and in front of my people.”

Ahmed, who made his international debut in 2009, comes back in the national set-up at the back of a prolific domestic form.

“It is not easy to be making a comeback in the Pakistan side for the fifth-sixth time. Getting dropped again and again doesn’t reflect well. But, where this is a negative, to keep coming back in the side is a positive. It demands ticking a lot of boxes and for that a lot of improvement has to be made.”

Ahmed remains the only Pakistan batsman to hit a century in the shortest format at the international level, a feat he achieved against Bangladesh during the 2014 World Twenty20.

The 27-year-old is looking to make the most of the opportunity at hand and hopes it will help him secure spots in the national line-up for the other formats too.

“I have some fond memories of international T20 cricket, but this is a new beginning for me and I have to grab this opportunity with both hands and make sure that I don’t take anything for granted.

“T20I is my favourite, but my ultimate favourite is Test cricket. However, at the moment, I am looking to perform in whichever format I play.”

“I want to contribute to the dressing room and bring in positivity by educating the youngsters and help them stay away from the mistakes that I made.”