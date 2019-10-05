‘Test cricket should be given greater priority under new coach’

LONDON: Joe Root, England’s Test captain, has not been involved in the selection of a new coach for the team, but knows what he wants from any prospective candidate: a focus on Test cricket and the infusion of new energy.

Trevor Bayliss stepped down as coach after the Ashes at home. While under him England grew into a limited-overs force, winning the ICC World Cup 2019, they had mixed success in Test cricket.

They recorded a historic series sweep in Sri Lanka and won against India at home, but also struggled in Australia, New Zealand and West Indies, and conceded the Ashes at home for the first time in 18 years.

Root hopes that the team can turn its focus back on red-ball cricket.

“One thing you always want from a new coach is a bit of energy and a slightly different way of going about things,” he told PA. “Trevor did a brilliant job managing English cricket, but I’m sure whoever comes in will want to put their stamp on it quite early.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to Test cricket being slightly more of a priority than it has been for the past few years.”

Gary Kirsten, the former South Africa batsman, who coached India to a World Cup win in 2011, is being seen as a front-runner to replace Bayliss.

Root made it clear that he isn’t involved in the selection process, but had polite praise for Kirsten. “You look at the list and I’m thrilled with the names involved,” he said.