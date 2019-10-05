Maulana’s march

Maulana Fazlur Rahman of the JUI-F has unilaterally declared a date for his march to Islamabad and a dharna at D-Chowk in the federal capital as a protest against the incumbent government. Maulana has been threatening such protest action since the 2018 election results were announced and has been recently preparing for it along with his party workers and aides. There has also been an effort to bring in the rest of the opposition, but following a meeting between the top leadership of the PML-N and the PPP with Maulana Fazl during the past week, they have not absolutely committed to taking part in the sit in or the march, although the PPP says it may join anti-government rallies but is still unsure about to what extent it will ally itself with Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

The JUI-F chief, who has a fierce rivalry with the PTI notably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has said he will begin his march on October 27 and is prepared to continue the dharna for days. The PML-N leadership under Nawaz Sharif had initially appeared enthusiastic about possibly joining the procession, but with Shahbaz Sharif showing less will according to some sources, there has been a cooling down within that party and some reports of a split. This, however, is denied by top PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal.

The chief minister of KP, Mahmood Khan, who very rarely offers up his opinions, has stated fiercely that he will not allow the Maulana and his marchers to move out of KP and towards Islamabad. Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan meanwhile maintains that such a march is not suitable while the Kashmir crisis lurks. It is difficult to see why a sit-in in Islamabad would affect the Kashmiri people, but it is clear the government is eager to avoid what could become a difficult situation to handle. Imran Khan would be aware of this from his own prolonged 2014 sit-in at the same ground in Islamabad.

With his cadre of madressah students, Maulana Fazlur Rahman has the capacity to disrupt public life. His main agenda is fresh elections. But for some at this point a fresh poll is not the best move for the country. There are also questions about attempts to unseat an elected government. This perhaps is one of the reasons for the reticence of other opposition parties, who also say they need time to prepare while the JUI-F has been preparing now for months and seems determined to go ahead with its plan.