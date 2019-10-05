PTCL and pensions

The management of PTCL has ceased to recognize the legal status of retired PTCL pensioners as government servants, thereby depriving them of increases in pensions as announced by the government of Pakistan for the last 10 years. Despite clear judgments of the Supreme Court in their favour, the more than 40,000 down trodden and hapless PTCL pensioners have been knocking on every door but to no avail.

All concerned institutions and regulatory bodies which can play any part to implement the Supreme Court’s orders are just acting like silent spectators and least concerned about this continuous contempt of court.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad