Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Politics of dharnas

Newspost

 
October 5, 2019

If the elected democratic governments are to be toppled over by agitational dharnas then what is parliament for? Why can’t the opposition move a vote of no confidence against the ruling government In parliament like civilized democracies of the world?

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rahman gathering 1500,000 of his followers in Islamabad, I hope the Maulana knows what the figure of 1.5 million stands for? There may not be enough space in D Chowk for all of them. I will be surprised if he can muster even 150,000 people.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

