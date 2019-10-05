England ‘absolutely flying’ for Argentina

TOKYO: England are “absolutely flying” on the eve of their crunch Pool C Rugby World Cup match against Argentina, coach Eddie Jones said on Friday, vowing to take the Pumas on at their own physical game.

”We’re physically in the best condition we’ve ever been in. We’re absolutely flying this morning,” said Jones, in characteristically bullish fashion.

An England win will see them first to qualify for the quarter-finals at this year’s World Cup and Jones said he expected the game to be won in the forwards.

“You play against Argentina, they base their game on the scrum... so you’ve got to take them on up front, which is the scrum, maul, the ruck attack and ruck defence. That’s where it’s going to be won,” Jones told reporters at Tokyo.