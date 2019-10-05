Pochettino hopes to be Tottenham boss for ‘at least five more years’

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at Tottenham for the long haul, suggesting he would like to be at the club for at least another five years.

Pochettino’s future has been thrust into doubt after a difficult start to the season, which hit an alarming nadir on Tuesday when they were hammered 7-2 by Bayern Munich. It was only four months ago that Spurs were in the Champions League final, yet Pochettino has cut an unhappy figure this season having been unable to overhaul his squad in the manner he would have liked. He has already fended off suggestions he was about to quit earlier in the season and has again nailed his colours to the mast after that embarrassing midweek defeat. “In five-and-a-half years, in every single press conference we’re talking about my future,” the Argentinian said.

“I hope that we’re still talking it means we’re going to spend five more years at least. This is a moment to stay all together. I accept the opinions when you don’t win, it doesn’t only happen at Tottenham, it happens in all the clubs in the world, at a different level too. It is normal that (the Bayern) game creates a lot of opinion and rumours and everyone needs to talk. In the end all that happened is that we lost a game. There is no doubt we are staying together and we are going to find the way to be successful again, no doubt.”

With the future of so many of his established players uncertain, some of Pochettino’s squad have been accused of no longer playing for their manager.