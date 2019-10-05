Manage the waste

All over Pakistan, the nation is debating the issue of solid waste disposal in Karachi. We know that it is a serious issue in a city of more than 10 million. However, I would like to draw your attention to a similar situation cooking in Abbottabad. Over the past many years, the issue of solid waste disposal is growing into a monster. Now, regularly, heaps of solid waste are visible all over Abbottabad. Sometimes, these are set on fire right there in the middle of the city (probably to reduce the weight).

I don’t know about the chain of command, but it is probably not important. If someone of authority could possibly take notice and ask whoever is responsible to please manage it more efficiently. I am afraid that if such issues are not dealt with right away, this will be another genie coming out of its bottle, never to be put back into the bottle again.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad