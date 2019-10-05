Missing minister

I would like to draw the attention of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to the fact that the KP education department is without a full-fledged minister. More than one year of the incumbent government has passed in which the lack of an education minister has caused a delay in education-related matters.

There have been reports that new ministers are going to be inducted and that there will be reshuffling of some ministries in the provincial cabinet. In this connection, the chief minister of KP is requested to nominate a proper minister for education.

Syed Muhammad Abouzar Shah Bukhari

Mardan