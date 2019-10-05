Vanished women

There may be over two million women in Pakistan who do not have rights of full citizens and are unable to vote or benefit from other services. Data compiled in Islamabad by the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability finds that around 2.6 million women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not possess a national identity card. Holding a CNIC is essential to enable citizens to vote, seek membership of political parties and access government services. These services include hospitals and banks. Women who lack such documentation can then effectively not participate in public life or be considered full-fledged citizens of the country. 100,000 of these women are from Swabi. Their votes were not registered last year. Another 70,000 live in Abottabad and 90,000 in Bajaur.

The lack of CNICs leaves them dependent on men in the family to tackle matters of daily life including banking or schooling for children. This obviously further disempowers women who are already deprived of equal status. While the data from KP is of immense relevance, and comes from a province where discrimination against women is high, it is also suspected there are women in other parts of the country, notably in rural areas, who may not have CNICs. In a number of cases, men in the family argue that they do not need them as they will not be dealing with public life. Unequal citizenship for women is simply not acceptable. There needs to be a massive awareness campaign, making it mandatory for all adult citizens to possess ID cards.

Innovative actions such as mobile NADRA vans issuing cards could also help reach women who are often on their own not able to get to offices or complete required formalities. The governments of all four provinces and regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan need to carry out a detailed survey to know how many women remain without CNICs. Without this, the women will remain deprived of the opportunity to make any decision on their own, such as opening a bank account, without approval from men in the family. This is not an acceptable situation in the 21st century. We need to find a way to change it urgently so that eventually every woman over the age of 18 has a CNIC and is able to conduct routine business without being treated as a citizen who in fact possesses only some of the rights of citizens but is deprived of many that are essential to her status as such.