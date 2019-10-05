close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

CPEC essence of Pak-China bilateral ties, says Yu Jing

World

October 5, 2019

KARACHI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yu Jing has emphasised that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the essence of bilateral long term relations between China and Pakistan.

Rejecting propaganda, he said China has no military or strategic designs in Pakistan with regard to CPEC as propagated by the media in the West, a press release said on Friday. He also vowed that China will stand by Pakistan to resolve issue of Kashmir.

He was speaking at a dialogue on CPEC hosted by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) here at a local hotel. KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal and Secretary General Commodore (retd) Sadeed Malik also spoke on this occasion.

Yu said: “Western media always tries to spread negative narrative that we may colonise Pakistan which is totally baseless and wrong. China and Pakistan are not only important countries in this region but are also crucial for the world.

“CPEC is not going to guarantee the development of whole economy of Pakistan but it is a small part of it. China is doing huge investment on a partnership basis. We are helping Pakistan in various sectors including education, technical education, agriculture, social development, technology transfer etc.”

He also said China is waiting for free zone policy of the government of Pakistan, after which “we will launch 19 projects in Gwadar alone”.

On Kashmir, he said: “We are also working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice. A justified solution should be made of Kashmir and China will stand by Pakistan.

