Teen’s murder could not have been prevented: review

WOLVEERHAMPTON: The murder of a 14-year-old girl by another teenager in a park could not have been predicted or prevented, a Serious Case Review has found.

Although the review of the death of Viktorija Sokolova made eight recommendations to improve practices by agencies which had contact with her, it concluded there were “no indications that her life was at risk” from Ayman Aziz.

Aziz, who was 16 at the time of the killing, is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of Viktorija in Wolverhampton’s West Park late on April 11 last year. The killer, now aged 17, launched a “truly shocking” attack on the schoolgirl in a pavilion after arranging to meet her via Facebook Messenger, eventually leaving her body on a bench.

An independent review published by Wolverhampton Safeguarding Children Board on Friday, which referred to Viktorija as Child N, described her killing as a “tragic loss of a young, vibrant life.” The review stated: “There were no indications that her life was at risk from the person convicted of her killing. Neither evidence from the review nor criminal proceedings shows that Child N’s death could have been predicted or prevented. Despite her vulnerabilities, there is no evidence that her murder was a result of either criminal or sexual exploitation; nor is there evidence of criminal or sexual exploitation.”

Viktorija, originally from Lithuania, had lived with her mother and stepfather in the UK for seven years. The review was commissioned to ascertain the involvement of agencies with Viktorija and to determine if any lessons could be learned about the way in which professionals work together to safeguard children.

It considered the 12 months leading up to Viktorija’s death, covering the period in which concerns about her were raised and agencies became involved. Commenting on the report, Linda Sanders, Independent Chair of Wolverhampton Safeguarding Board, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends today. What happened to her highlights the risks which vulnerable children and young people can find themselves subject to — and sadly she experienced the dreadful and worst possible consequences which can result.

“The Serious Case Review was commissioned to see what, if anything, agencies involved could have done differently which could have led to a different outcome.”

The review noted that Viktorija’s family’s first language was Lithuanian, although she spoke English, Lithuanian and Russian. The report said: “There wasn’t consensus amongst front line practitioners who came into direct contact with the family about how well Mother or Stepfather understood English.

“It was identified that interpreters were not used by professionals consistently or effectively and there was a belief that the availability of Lithuanian interpreters was limited.”