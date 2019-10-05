Lib Dems take council seat in latest local polls

SOMERSET: The Liberal Democrats gained a council seat from independent in the latest local by-elections. The party’s victory came in a poll at Somerset West and Taunton Council following the death of an independent councillor in Norton Fitzwarren & Staplegrove ward.

Voting was: LD 686, C 493, Green 67, Lab 31. The turnout was 25.9 per cent. Elsewhere, the Lib Dems easily held a seat in a by-election at St Albans (Clarence ward).

The Conservatives rebuffed a challenge from Labour to hold a seat at Cardiff (Whitchurch & Tongwynlais division), and similarly from the Green Party to hold a seat at Charnwood (Syston West ward).

But an independent candidate was elected ahead of the Tories in a by-election in the Clacton East division of Essex County Council following the resignation of an independent councillor. North of the border, the Conservatives held one seat and the SNP held another in a by-election for two vacancies in the Bridge of Don ward of Aberdeen City Council.

Tories topped the first-preference votes in the contest, which used the single transferable vote (STV) system. First-preference votes were: C 1,857, SNP 1,797, LD 929, Lab 305, Green 140, Ukip 55, Ind 43, Red 9. Turnout 34.2 per cent. The by-election followed the resignation of a Conservative councillor and the death of an SNP councillor.