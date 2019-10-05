close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Indian NIA files charge sheet against Malik, Andrabi, others

October 5, 2019

NEW DELHI: India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Masarrat Aalam Butt in a case registered against them in 2017. According to the Kashmir Media Service, this is the second charge sheet filed in the case. Additional Sessions Judge, Rakesh Syal put up the matter for taking cognisance on October 23. The judicial custody of Yasin Malik has been extended to the same date.

Former member of the Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Rashid, has also been named in the charge sheet, special public prosecutor Sidharth Luthra said.

