Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Govt denies Imran meeting with Taliban

October 5, 2019

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has refuted reports that the Afghan Taliban met Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after a delegation met officials — including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi — in a bid to restore the scuttled reconciliation talks.

Government spokeswoman Firdous Awan, in a tweet on Friday, stressed that the delegation had no meeting with the Prime Minister and news reports to that effect were not correct.

However, she said the talks with the Taliban Political Commission delegation at the Foreign Office were a “good omen” for reconciliation process. She said the meeting was proof that Pakistan always played a constructive role in creating a conducive environment for regional peace. She said the meeting of the Taliban with the foreign minister was part of the same process.

