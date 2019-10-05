Two months of misery in occupied Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: Children as young as nine detained, protests and tear gas, allegations of torture, businesses shut and no mobiles or internet: it’s now been two months of misery in Indian-occupied Kashmir Valley.

India stripped held Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy on August 5 and said it would split the disputed territory in two, after sending in tens of thousands of troops to impose a lockdown and detaining the region’s top politicians.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the audacious move was to make Kashmir a “paradise once more”.

Since 1989 tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died in an uprising against Indian rule by fighters. Evidence on the ground suggests that the locals are livid about India’s latest move, with regular demonstrations, business owners refusing to open their premises and children kept out of schools.

The Indian government claims that most people in the Kashmir Valley, the main hotbed of resistance to Indian rule, support the move and that opposition comes only from elements backed by Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week told the UN General Assembly that India could unleash a “bloodbath” in the Muslim-majority region, warning of the risk of nuclear war.

More than 4,000 people have been arrested since August 5, including 144 minors,around 1,000 of whom remain in custody, some under a law that allows suspects to be held for up to two years without charge. Landlines have been restored but mobile phones and the internet remain snapped in most of the Kashmir Valley, home to around seven million people. India insists “normalcy” is being restored.

Around 100 civilians and 400 members of the Indian security forces have been injured in clashes since August 5, authorities say. Locals have also blamed the authorities for the deaths of four civilians — including a mother who choked to death after tear gas was fired into her home.

Outside Srinagar, young men told AFP last month that soldiers tortured them. The military denies this. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has said she is “deeply concerned” while Washington has called for a “rapid” lifting of restrictions.