India admits it downed its own chopper on February 27

By News Desk

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force confirmed for the first time on Friday that it shot down one of its own helicopters during clashes with Pakistan in February, killing all six on board.

“A court of inquiry was completed and it was our mistake that our missile hit our chopper,” said the head of the Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria. “We will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in the future,” he told reporters.

The military helicopter crashed on February 27 as Indian and Pakistani aircraft engaged in dogfights in their most serious military skirmish in years. A day earlier Indian aircraft had bombed what New Delhi claimed was a “terror camp” in the Balakot area.

The Indian military at the time gave no reason for the helicopter crash although media reports cited unnamed sources as saying it was friendly fire.