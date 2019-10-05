VIP sex abuse probe warrants ‘obtained unlawfully’

LONDON: Warrants to raid the homes of suspects in Scotland Yard’s disastrous investigation into false claims of a VIP Westminster paedophile ring were “obtained unlawfully”, a damning report has said.

Sir Richard Henriques said the main cause of the botched probe was “poor judgment and a failure to accurately evaluate known facts”.

The former High Court judge — who was called in after the 16-month Operation Midland ended in 2016 without a single arrest — found a “major contributing factor was the culture that ‘victims’ must be believed”.

Homes of D-Day veteran Lord Bramall; Lady Diana Brittan, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan; and former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, were raided on the basis of false claims made by fantasist Carl Beech, then known as “Nick”.

The review concluded the search warrants were “obtained unlawfully” and that the magistrate who granted them was “misled”. “The written applications stated that ‘Nick’s’ account had remained consistent and he is felt to be a credible witness who is telling the truth,” it said.

“’Nick’s’ account had not been consistent throughout. Further, there were, in my judgment no reasonable grounds to believe ‘Nick’ and the statement that he had told the truth was not consistent with information then available.”

Beech is serving an 18-year jail term for fabricating a series of claims of rape, torture and murder by innocent, well-known names from the military, security services and politics.

More findings of the highly critical review of Operation Midland, which has to date cost the Metropolitan Police around £4.5 million, were published by the force on Friday after mounting pressure to be open and transparent.

Sir Richard identified 43 police failings in his report, which said: “Whilst the responsible officers assert that they kept an open mind, several failures can only be explained by an unwarranted and disproportionate belief in ‘Nick’s’ credibility.

“The most significant error in this investigation was the decision to apply for search warrants coupled with formulating inaccurate statements which were placed before the district judge. But for that decision, this investigation may well have been completed without the dreadful adverse consequences I have described.”

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson was found to have added to the pressure on investigating officers, who were “fearful of media criticism and public cynicism,” according to the report.

Daniel Janner, the son of the late Labour MP Lord Janner who was one of those accused by Beech said Watson was “partially responsible”, claiming he “applied pressure on the police and should hang his head in shame and resign”.

But Watson said the review contained “multiple inaccuracies” about him and said it did not make clear letters from him were received by police after they had already interviewed Lord Brittan. The officer in charge of both operations, Steve Rodhouse, apologised for the “distress” caused as a result, saying the report shows there are “clearly lessons to be learned for future investigations”.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said: “Mistakes were made in Operation Midland and we have apologised for those. We apologise for them again today.”