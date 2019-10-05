Water tanker crushes minor boy to death

A minor boy died on Friday after he was run over by a water tanker near his residence in the Moinabad area within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station.

The victim was identified as five-year-old Sarwar, son of Bakht Saeed. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. SHO Omar Hayat said the accident took place when the tanker driver was reversing his tanker during which the boy was hit and killed. The officer added that his family had refused to lodge any case.