Sense of deprivation growing among Karachiites: JI leader

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi emir Hafiz Naim Ur Rehman has said a sense of deprivation is spreading among the people of Karachi as they are living without any basic civic facility.

The Sindh government and the city government have started alleged loot and plunder and the sense of deprivation was increasing as the city which generated the most of the revenue for the country was in a deplorable condition, he said. The city was facing an acute water shortage, hospitals were without medicines and doctors and corrupt bureaucrats were involved in loot and plunder, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

The JI leader said poverty, unemployment and unavailability of health and education facilities in the mega city were causing serious hardships for people. He maintained that playgrounds were filled with heaps of garbage, roads of the city are in shambles and there was not public transport. The Sindh government only made announcements of buses but they were never seen, he said, adding that due to skyrocketing prices, workers were unable to eat food on the one hand, and on the other they were being laid off from industries.