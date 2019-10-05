Tree plantation begins in Kidney Hill Park

Tree plantation in the kidney Hill Park has started after the completion of geographical study and landscaping.

According to a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) statement issued on Saturday, over ten thousand trees would be planted in the next two weeks and the target was to plant around 0.1 million trees in a few months, adding that the opening of park for public was expected soon.

The KMC had completed various construction works with the help of heavy machinery in the park in KDA scheme number 32 under the directive of the Supreme Court. Walkways were also cleared and stones, garbage and other waste were removed.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Dr Syed Saifur Rehman had been regularly monitoring the construction work, the statement added. Different types of trees were being planted in the Kidney Hill Park, including Gul Mehta, Peeple, Jangle Jalebi, Jangle Badam, figs, rubber plant, guava, ficus, coconut, dates, pomegranate, lemon, tamarind, custard apple, grapes and golden shower.

The 62-acre park would soon be open for the public as soon as possible and with quite less expenditure. There were four central gates being constructed to enter the park.

The commissioner said that there would be proper sitting arrangements and clean drinking water for the visitors in the park along with street lights, walking track, children playing area and other facilities.