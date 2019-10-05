Man sentenced to life in jail for killing estranged wife’s uncle

A model court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him of murdering an uncle of his estranged wife over a domestic dispute.

Additional District South and Sessions Judge Kamran Ata Soomro handed down the punishment to Muhammad Naseeruddin as he was found guilty of killing Muhammad Siddique.

According to the prosecution, Naseeruddin along with his two accomplices called Siddique outside of his house, fired shots at him and fled away. The incident occurred on January 29, 2013 in Baloch Colony.

An eyewitness told the police that three men on two motorcycles approached the residence of Siddique and knocked on the door. As Siddique came out, one of the men fired shots at him and then all three of them started firing and escaped.

The witness could identify Naseeruddin, who was the husband of Siddique’s niece, adding that a few days before the killing, Naseeruddin had extended threats to Siddique. The couple had separated because the accused would allegedly subject the woman to domestic violence.

Police had arrested two accused, including one Mohsin, while the third suspect remained absconding. Mohsin was exonerated from the case because the prosecution could not prove the charge against him nor any witness deposed that he was among the three assailants.

The judge, pronouncing the verdict, observed that the prosecution successfully established the charge on Naseeruddin; therefore, the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs300,000 which he would pay to the legal heirs of the deceased as compensation. The case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Baloch Colony police station on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew.