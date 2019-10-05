18-year-old falls to death

A youth, 18-year-old Sadaqat, son of Hassan Buksh, died on Friday after falling off the roof of a factory within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The youth was a resident of the New Karachi area. The police said he was doing some work on the roof when his feet slipped and he fell off the factory. Further investigations are under way.