close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

18-year-old falls to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

A youth, 18-year-old Sadaqat, son of Hassan Buksh, died on Friday after falling off the roof of a factory within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. He died on the spot. The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The youth was a resident of the New Karachi area. The police said he was doing some work on the roof when his feet slipped and he fell off the factory. Further investigations are under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi