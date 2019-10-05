Drowned man’s body retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The police on Friday retrieved the body of an elderly man, who had drowned, from Sea View within the limits of the Darakshan police station.The body was taken to the JPMC and later moved to a morgue for want of identification. The police said the body was around 12 hours old when it was retrieved and they were looking for the heirs to identify the deceased.
The police on Friday retrieved the body of an elderly man, who had drowned, from Sea View within the limits of the Darakshan police station.The body was taken to the JPMC and later moved to a morgue for want of identification. The police said the body was around 12 hours old when it was retrieved and they were looking for the heirs to identify the deceased.