Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Drowned man’s body retrieved

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

The police on Friday retrieved the body of an elderly man, who had drowned, from Sea View within the limits of the Darakshan police station.The body was taken to the JPMC and later moved to a morgue for want of identification. The police said the body was around 12 hours old when it was retrieved and they were looking for the heirs to identify the deceased.

