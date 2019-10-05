close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

CBC anti-encroachment operation continues

Karachi

KARACHI: In the light of Supreme Court decision, anti-encroachment drive initiated by Cantonment Board Clifton in katchi abadis, specially P&T Colony in underway.

Complying SC orders, Executive Director Cantonment Board Clifton Rana Kashif Shahzad has directed strict action against encroachment and illegally constructed buildings, coming under jurisdiction of the CBC. Under this initiative, drive against encroachment and illegal buildings in P&T Colony is being vigorously pursued. In the latest operation, CBC staff has completely demolished 6 illegally constructed buildings, while 13 buildings have been partially demolished. According to CBC officials, anti-encroachment operation will continue until all the encroachment is demolished.*****

