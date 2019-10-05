Team formed to arrest muggers who shot dead Hamdard University’s student

A day after the killing of a third-year student of the Hamdard University in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neihgbourhood, a five-member team of police investigators was formed on Friday to trace and arrest the culprits.

The team, headed by District East Investigations SP Irfan Zaman, has been constituted by Zone East police chief DIG Amir Farooqui. The Gulshan-e-Iqbal DSP, SHO, SIO and IO are the members of the team.

The team has been tasked with obtaining CCTV camera footage in the surrounding areas to ascertain the route the criminals used and to ascertain their identities, DIG Farooqui, adding that the team has also been directed to check the data on suspects involved in street crime to find any possible clue.

The police investigators also getting help from geo-fencing. The tragic incident took place a few meters from the victim’s house in Abid Town on Thursday. According to the victim’s uncle, Kashif Ahmed, for the past three years his brother Athar Ahmed had been driving his 24-year-old daughter, Misbah Athar, to the bus stop near Mochi Morr, from where she would catch a university point bus. “They were sitting in the car this morning waiting for the point bus when two men riding a motorcycle came close to the driver’s seat and one of them snatched Athar’s mobile phone.”

One of the suspects later fired a single shot that hit Misbah in the head near her eye, critically wounding her. She was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Her body was then taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for completing the medico-legal formalities.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers arrived at the crime scene, from where the empty shell of a pistol was found and then dispatched to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. Police confirmed the incident as a mugging.