Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

FBR to verify buyer’s identity

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will check the authenticity of a buyer’s identity with regards to the requirement of reporting computerised national identity card (CNIC), it said on Friday.

“NIC/NTN (national tax number) of the buyer with respect to taxable supplies to an unregistered person shall be deemed to have been reported in good faith by the supplier,” the FBR said in a statement. “The NIC/NTN provided by suppliers should not of the employee of the seller or of his associates.”

The FBR issued the sales tax general order regarding implementation of CNIC condition on sales above Rs50,000.

