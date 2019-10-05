close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 5, 2019

Nestlé leads off tree planting drive

Business

 
October 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan has kicked-off the second wave of a countrywide tree planting drive in partnership with Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and Ministry of Climate Change, a statement said on Friday.

The food giant in its statement said this endeavour is in line with its commitment to the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ initiative.

Nestlé Pakistan continues to pave the way for addressing the climate change challenge and the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign, inaugurated at Ankara Park in the federal capital was a part of the same effort, the statement added.

Samer Chedid, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Since March, we have planted 25,000 trees across the country and are dedicated to achieving our target of 50,000 trees by Spring 2020 in partnership with Clean Green Pakistan”.

“As part of our Nestlé Cares initiative, our employees have been engaged in cleanup activities of public spaces in both Karachi and Lahore. We are working with the industry to form an Alliance to tackle Packaging Waste later this year.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business