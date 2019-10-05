Nestlé leads off tree planting drive

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan has kicked-off the second wave of a countrywide tree planting drive in partnership with Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and Ministry of Climate Change, a statement said on Friday.

The food giant in its statement said this endeavour is in line with its commitment to the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ initiative.

Nestlé Pakistan continues to pave the way for addressing the climate change challenge and the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign, inaugurated at Ankara Park in the federal capital was a part of the same effort, the statement added.

Samer Chedid, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Since March, we have planted 25,000 trees across the country and are dedicated to achieving our target of 50,000 trees by Spring 2020 in partnership with Clean Green Pakistan”.

“As part of our Nestlé Cares initiative, our employees have been engaged in cleanup activities of public spaces in both Karachi and Lahore. We are working with the industry to form an Alliance to tackle Packaging Waste later this year.”