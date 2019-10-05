close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Gold up Rs 350/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold rates increased Rs350/tola in the local bullion market on Friday. Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said the rates moved up to Rs87,750/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased Rs300 to Rs75,231.

Meanwhile, the rates in the international market went up $4 to $1,509/ounce.

Jewellers said the local market prices remained lower by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

