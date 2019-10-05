Govt committed to turn state enterprises profitable

KARACHI: The government is successfully materialising its resolve to make state-owned enterprises (SOEs) profitable, maritime minister said on Friday.

“We are geared up to revamp the public sector organisations and provide a conducive environment for a vibrant private sector,” Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said, while announcing the 34 percent jump in the profit figures of the state-owned Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The government excluded PNSC from the active list of privatisation in August on a request of the maritime ministry. Other two SOEs, which were dubbed as strategically-important assets and thus removed from the list, were Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority.

Facing a challenge of widening fiscal deficit, the government earlier this year enlisted 10 public sector enterprises in the active privatisation plan. The national treasury had received almost Rs650 billion on account of privatisation proceeds from sell-off of 172 state-owned assets since 1991. Alone Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills suffered Rs552 billion in losses over a decade, needing frequent subsidies to run their affairs.

Zadi said PNSC’s group revenues increased from Rs9.9 billion to Rs10.9 billion, a total 10 percent increase despite that the global shipping industry experienced a dip in business in the last year. This increased the earnings per share to Rs16.61 in the current year from Rs12.42 last year, he said.

“Hence PNSC will contribute approximately Rs290 million in direct taxes and has already announced a dividend of Rs2 for the year 2018/19 per share as compared to Rs1.5 declared in 2017/18,” he added.

Maritime minister said PNSC declared a net profit of Rs2.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2018/19 as compared to Rs1.6 billion in 2017/18.

“This significant leap in 34 percent increase in the profit after tax is an indication that if managed properly the SOEs have the requisite potential of generating revenues and increasing their assets on their own,” he added.

Zaidi said it should be kept in mind that PNSC recently procured two vessels and their inclusion has not affected the financial health of the organisation, which earned high returns. “This is not only remarkable, but an indication of the dedicated team that has made it possible.”

The minister said the government’s measures would ensure the revival of the shipping industry and boost the blue economy of Pakistan.