Stocks steam ahead on hopes for an ‘economic policy reboot’

Stocks on Friday sustained the steam, set off after army chief’s rare intervention in the economic affairs, with investors indulging themselves with deals in choice shares and institutions cumulating value scrips, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index was up 0.86 percent or 281.06 points to close at 33,033.32 points, while KSE-30 scored 0.93 percent or 143.31 points to end at 15,493.02 points.

Out of 387 active scrips, 248 gained, 120 lost, and 19 ended unchanged. Volume reached 261.816 million shares, as compared to 324.260 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed higher amid institutional interest on speculations in the earnings season, expecting economic uncertainty to ease after businesspersons meeting with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa”.

Upbeat exports data in cement sector in September, foreign inflows and expectations of an early resolution of the circular debt crisis kept the ball rolling at the apex bourse today, Mehanti added.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “The investors trust over macroeconomic numbers have been improving and the stability in domestic currency compared to dollar is also showing signs of comfort“.

Moreover, there had been general perception in the market that inflation and interest rate had now peaked with yields of bonds going down, creating room for an easing of the central bank’s monetary stance, Tariq added.

The meetings with the General Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan have borne fruit as both the top executives have assured business community of resolving their pending issues and taking measures to gear up economic activities and industrial production.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said “The tone following the closure of the market above 32,500 points’ level two days back gave strength to the market”.

However, the market needs some real stepping measures to consolidate the gains, Ahmad said. “Much depends on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) meeting in Paris, which will decide the fate for Pakistan, but the measures taken since last year have been in the right direction and have convinced the international community of our efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing” Ahmad said.

A leading trader said if Pakistan was moved to white list from the grey, it would help mobilise foreign investment into the country and improve the confidence of local businessmen.

Topline Securities in a report said Pakistan was expected to attract foreign investment worth over $2 billion in sovereign debt instruments in the current fiscal year as stability in the rupee-dollar parity and eight-year high benchmark interest rate had started attracting inflows after a 25-month hiatus.

The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs50 close at Rs5,650/share, and Bata Pakistan, up Rs27.39 to finish at Rs1,400/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs89.01 to close at Rs1,811/share, and Rafhan Maize, down Rs88.99 to close at Rs5911.01/share.

WorldCall Telecom recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 33.228 million shares, while it gained Rs0.08 to end at Rs1.26/share. Sui Northern Gas recorded the lowest turnover at 5.851 million shares, but gained Rs2.82 to end at Rs65.91/share.