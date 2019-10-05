Rupee weakens

The rupee ended weaker on Friday because of increased import payments, dealers said. It closed at 156.53

against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 156.36 in the interbank market.

Dealers said the currency lost 17 paisas against the dollar, owing to demand for imports, depleting reserves and high corporate payments.

The range followed by the rupee in the last month was in between 156.07 to 156.85. “We expect the rupee to maintain its range-bound activity next week due to positive macroeconomic news and

steps taken by the SBP to strengthen the economy,” said Yaqoob Abubakar from Tresmark, an application that tracks financial markets.

In the open market, the rupee extended losses for the second consecutive session. The rupee closed at 156.70 against the dollar, 20 paisas lower than the previous close.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves remained on the declining path due to large foreign debt repayments.

The forex reserves dropped to $15.003 billion as of September 27 from $15.772 billion in the previous week.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan reserves fell $724 million to $7.741 billion.