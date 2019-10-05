SSGC to procure 3,000mt LPG for remote consumers

KARACHI: State-owned Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has invited bids from international suppliers to procure 3,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LPG) as the utility geared up efforts to provide the low-pressure fuel across remote and hilly areas, The News learnt on Friday.

A document said SSGC invited bids from international suppliers for the provision of 3,000 metric tons of LPG on cost and freight basis in two parcels of 1,500 metric tons each, as the gas utility intended to supply synthetic natural gas as an alternate to piped gas. The bids would be opened on December 3, 2019.

SSGC is setting up LPG air mix plants in remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan where conventional pipelines could not be laid. LPG is mixed with air to produce synthetic gas for onward supply to the consumers through distribution networks, like natural gas.

Gas shortfall in the country is estimated to jump by 157 percent to 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in the current fiscal year of 2019/20. Total 700,000 consumers were added last year. The estimate has been made by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority that put the gas shortfall increasing almost continuously every year to 6.6bcfd by FY2028.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet directed SSGC to expand setting up of air mix plants in every district of the country.

In FY 2016, the board of SSGC conceptually approved the construction of 30 LPG air mix plants. Ten plants are currently under construction and management is confident to complete all these plants by 2020. The gas utility invited bids for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of 10 LPG air mix plants in Uthal, Kharan, Khuzdar, Washuk, Killi Khanozai, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Kech Turbat, Muslim Bagh and Zhob.

Investment of Rs14 billion is being made in LPG air mix plants. Upon capitalisation of these assets, SSGC will be entitled to 17.43 percent return. LPG air mix plants have already been installed in Awaran and Bella, Balochistan.

The government had planned to install LPG air mix projects to provide gas to the consumers in some parts of the hilly areas. The projects include LPG storage facility, installation and commissioning of plants, civil works and distribution network. Since air mix gas is of low pressure, it doesn’t require high cost to set up pipelines on the hilly areas of Balochistan.

SSGC is also in a process of hiring consultancy services for LPG/NGL and propane extraction plant as the gas utility company intends to evaluate the feasibility of a gas processing facility for extraction of LPG, NGL and propane, as around 300-700 million cubic feet / day of gas is potentially available for such processing.