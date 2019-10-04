Pakistani origin Shahid Khan leaves Trump behind in riches

NEW YORK: The rich are only getting richer—the gap between rich and poor in the US has never been wider — and one tidbit from Forbes' most recent billionaires list makes that abundantly clear, international media reports.

Forbes just released its 2019 edition of the Forbes 400 list, which ranks the richest billionaires in America. The richest American is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who's worth a staggering $114 billion. Bill Gates joins Bezos in the $100-billionaire club, with a net worth of $106 billion. But the Forbes list looked very different just 37 years ago.

"When Forbes published our first list of the 400 richest Americans back in 1982, the poorest person to make the rarefied club was worth $91 million, while the richest, Daniel Keith Ludwig, topped out at $2 billion," Catherine Perloff wrote for Forbes. "That wouldn't even get Ludwig a spot at the bottom of the list today." On this year's Forbes 400, the 13 people tied for last place are each worth $2.1 billion.

Pakistani-origin American Shahid Khan has left behind President Donald Trump in riches. His name has been ranked on 61th place with $7.8 billion worth, while Trump is on 275th position with $3,1 billion worth.