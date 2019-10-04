IHK leaders’ release soon: governor

SRINAGAR: Political leaders under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 will be released soon, Indian-Held Jammu and Kashmir administration said Thursday as reported by foreign media. "Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they (leaders) will be released," Farooq Khan, adviser to Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) Governor Satyapal Malik told reporters.