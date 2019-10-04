close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
October 4, 2019

2 commit suicide

National

 
October 4, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two boys committed suicide in separate incidents. Tanvir Ahmad of Chak 446/GB had been jobless for the last many months.

Frustrated over his odd situation, he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

In the second incident, Shakeel Mukhtar of Mohallah Yasinabad ended his life by consuming poison over a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, Ahmad Jan of Mohallah Asgharabad attempted suicide due to his prolonged ailment.—Correspondent

