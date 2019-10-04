“The Donkey King” will rule in Spain today

KARACHI: After ruling Pakistani cinemas and conquering Korea last month, The Donkey King, the highest grossing Pakistani animated film directed by Aziz Jindani, is ready to extend its reign to Spain and Catalonia with a wide theatrical release in one or two but three different dubbed versions; Spanish, Catalan and Basque under three different titles "El Rey Burro" "El Rei Ruc" and "Asto Erregea". This is the first Pakistani film ever to release in Spain. The film will premiere on Oct 4, 2019 with more than 50 screens on release across all key cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Malaga etc. Aziz Jindani, the Director and mastermind behind The Donkey King, and the man behind Pakistan’s first and most popular superhero animated series has stated, “We are ecstatic that Donkey King has found resonance with global cine distributors. It is proof that a good story, grounded in universal insight, has the ability to transcend boundaries and geographical barriers. We are not done yet though, "Spain se aagay jehan aur bhi hain (there is a long way ahead after Spain too)." The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios. The film features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs. 24.75 crores after running in the cinemas for 25 weeks.