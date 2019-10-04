Media groups dismiss forming special media tribunals

KARACHI: A joint meeting of the media organisations including APNS, CPNE, PBA and PFUJ Barna, Dastoori and Workers unanimously rejected decision of the federal government to set up special media tribunals.

The meeting held in Islamabad and attended by heads of all the media organisations expressed their profound concern over the attempts by the federal government to give formal shape to curb media freedom in addition to the increasing restrictions on media houses by the concerned quarters of the government. The joint meeting called upon the government to immediately withdraw the new anti-media decision. It was decided to take appropriate actions by holding protest and resist the move. At the meeting a standing committee comprising the heads of these organisations was formed to take further decision in this regard.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of the media organisations including Hameed Haroon President APNS, Arif Nizami President CPNE, Shakeel Masood Chairman PBA, Mubarak Zeb representative of PFUJ Barna, Nawaz Raza PFUJ representative Dastoori, Parvaiz Shoukat PFUJ representative Workers, Mumtaz A Tahir Vice President APNS, Sarmad Ali Secretary General APNS, Dr Jabbar Khattak Secretary General CPNE, SM Munir Jilani Joint Secretary APNS, Shahab Zuberi Finance Secretary APNS, Mujib-ur-Rahman Shami Chief Editor Daily Pakistan, Syed Zafar Abbas Chief Editor Daily Dawn, Jamil Ather Chief Editor Daily Tijarat, Asif Zuberi Publisher Daily Business Recorder, Raja Riaz representative PFUJ Workers, Tehseen Rathor PFUJ Workers, Khushnood Ali Khan Chief Editor Daily Sahafat, Sardar Khan Niazi Vice President CPNE and Mohsin Bilal Editor Daily Ausaf.