Creation of new provinces: MQM-P seeks annulment of provincial assemblies’ binding role

ISLAMABAD: Four Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislators have moved a bill in the National Assembly to eliminate from the Constitution the obligatory condition of getting approval of a two-third majority of the concerned provincial assembly of an amendment to alter the limits of that province.

Ms Kishwar Zehra, Usama Qadri, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Salahuddin and Aminul Haq tabled the proposed legislation as the private members’ bill. They want to erase clause 4 of Article 239, which deals with carving another province out of an existing federating unit. Clause 4 says a bill to amend the Constitution which would have the effect of altering the limits of a province shall not be presented to the president for assent unless it has been passed by the assembly of that province by the votes of not less than two-thirds of its total membership.

The clause makes it clear that even if a bill to create a new province is passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, it is mandatory to get the sanction of two-third majority of the concerned provincial assembly, otherwise, it can’t be enacted. The whole parliamentary exercise will be futile if the provincial assembly refuses to extend support of its requisite numerical strength.

The statement of objectives and reasons of the bill said that there is no doubt that Parliament is the supreme organ of the State which determines the nature and structure of the governing and legislative system to provide for legal and regulatory framework for functioning of the governance system.

It said Parliament is invested with unlimited sovereign powers to change the entire structure of the Constitution, other constitutional institutions and organisations. However, it is quite illogical when Parliament is such a powerful organ of the State and governing system why it cannot create new provinces and administrative units within existing territories and provinces of the Federation without the consent and approval of the concerned province. Clause is such a self-contradictory provision which is a bar on the legislative powers of Parliament, it added.

The statement said it is expedient to further strengthen the sovereignty and legislative power of the Parliament by omitting clause 4 which is a veto power with a province illogically and irrationally as well as without cogent reasons and justifications. Other clauses of the article cover general constitutional amendments. They say that a bill to amend the Constitution may originate in the National Assembly or the Senate and, when it has been passed by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of one of them, it shall be transmitted to the other chamber. If the bill is passed without amendment by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of the House to which it is transmitted, it shall be presented to the President for assent. If the bill is passed with amendment by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of the House to which it is transmitted, it shall be reconsidered by the House in which it originated, and if the bill as amended by the former House is passed by the latter by the votes of not less than two-thirds of its total membership it shall be presented to the president for assent.

No amendment to the Constitution shall be called in question in any court on any ground, whatsoever. For the removal of doubt, the article declared that there is no limitation whatever on the power of Parliament to amend any of the provisions of the Constitution. Talk has been going on since years to create Saraike or South Punjab Province out of Punjab but nothing concrete has been done. Sometime, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah moved a bill in the National Assembly seeking establishment of two provinces – South and Bahawalpur – in Punjab. It has been lying unattended.

The obvious primary reason behind the MQM-P’s instant amendment is to have Karachi as a separate province to which the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Grand Democratic Alliance and some other parties are strongly opposed. The amendment can get the nod of the parliament only when all the parliamentary parties join hands as neither the ruling alliance nor the opposition parties are separately in a position to pass it.